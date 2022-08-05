Fri, Aug 5

2011—S&P lowers the U.S.’s credit rating because the GOP says it might not let the government pay its bills.

2007—On Lake Winnipesaukee, the President of France, clad only in swim trunks, jumps into the boat of AP’s ace photographer Jim Cole and berates him for doing his job.

2004—“Our enemies,” says George W.[MD] Bush, “never stop thinking about new ways to harm our country and our people, and neither do we.”

1981—Ronald Reagan fires 12,700 air traffic controllers.

1971—ITT makes a $200,000 “donation” to the GOP Convention. In return the Justice Department overlooks ITT violations of antitrust laws.

1969—The Army says eight Green Berets are under arrest for “terminating” a suspected South Vietnamese double agent “with extreme prejudice.”

1968—The GOP convention starts in Miami. One delegate for Nelson Rockefeller: Theodore “Ted” Bundy.

1962—An official South African goon squad nabs fugitive anti-apartheid “terrorist” Nelson Mandela, thanks to a helpful tip from the CIA.

1950—When a B-29 hits a trailer park in California, 18 die. At least the nuke on board fails to explode.

1912—Teddy Roosevelt founds the Progressive “Bull Moose” Party “to dissolve the unholy alliance between corrupt business and corrupt politics.”

1888—Bertha Benz makes the first-ever motorized road trip; 66 km.