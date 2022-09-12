Mon, Sept 12

2008—Former Goldman Sachs boss Hank Paulson tells Merrill Lynch and Lehman Brothers execs the Fed will leave them twisting in the wind.

1996—Bob “Bob Dole” Dole’s “Clinton accountability team” loses an unpaid advisor: Roger Stone resigns after tabloids report he and his wife had advertised for group sex partners.

1994—Frank E. Corder, 38, dies at 1:49 a.m., crash-landing a stolen Cessna on the White House grounds after a day-long beer and crack spree.

1983—Puerto Rican nationalists Los Macheteros rob a Well Fargo depot in West Hartford, Conn. of $7 million. They throw some cash from the roof to display their disdain for capitalism.

1970—Tim Leary busts out, leaving in his cell a clipping in which Gov. Reagan says he’s “not a security risk.”

1970—The New York Times Magazine publishes Milton Friedman’s article, “The Social Responsibility of Business is to Increase its Profits.” Capitalists read it as a license to pillage.

1964—Unwilling to leave his Vermont farm, condemned to build I-91, Romaine Tenney, 64, shoots himself as it burns down around him.

1860—U.S.-born William Walker, deposed dictator of Nicaragua, is executed by a Honduran firing squad.

1857—S.S. Central America sinks in a hurricane off the Carolinas, drowning about 420. Ten tons of gold go down with the ship, the loss of which contributes to the Panic of 1857.