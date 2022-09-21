Wed, Sept 21

2014—A spokesman for the Islamic State  calls U.S. Sec. of State John Kerry an “uncircumcised old geezer.”

2001—CIA chief George Tenet tells the V.P. his claim that Iraq and al-Qaeda are linked is crap, but Dick “Dick” Cheney goes on repeating it.

1989—The Chase Manhattan Bank accepts for deposit a check sent as a prank by Spy Magazine. Endorsed by “short-fingered vulgarian” Donald J. Trump, it’s for $0.13.

1983—Defending the diversity of his staff, Reagan’s Sec. of the Interior, James G. Watt boasts, “I have a Black, a woman, two Jews, and a cripple.”

1982—Edward Lee Howard, a CIA agent suspected of spying for the U.S.S.R., eludes FBI surveillance in Santa Fe and splits for Helsinki.

1976—Ex-Chilean Ambassador to the U.S. Orlando Letelier, and assistant Ronni Moffit, are assassinated by car bomb in Washington, D.C.

1956—Testing a Grumman F-11, T.W. Attridge, Jr. hits the afterburner. Its jets ingest just-fired 20 mm rounds: he shoots himself down—but lives.

1956—Loathsome Nicaraguan dictator Anastasio Somoza García is assassinated by Rigoberto López, poet.

1938—A nameless 183 m.p.h hurricane kills 700 in New England.

1915—As a whim, Cecil Chubb pays £6,600 at an auction for Stonehenge.

1897—A New York Sun editorial lies to a girl named Virginia, telling her a mythical “Santa Claus” is real.

