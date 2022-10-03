Mon, Oct 3

2009—Combat Outpost Keating, in Nuristan, badly-sited and scheduled for abandonment, is mostly overrun by Taliban fighters who capture weapons and ammunition, leaving eight Americans dead and 27 wounded.

2006—Republicans in Congress try to “roll over” $20 million set aside for a celebration of victory in Iraq.

2003—The National Enquirer reports that Rush Limbaugh is being investigated for illegally procuring prescription opioids.

1993—Berlin, N.H. native Michael Durant’s helicopter is one of two shot down in the First Battle of Mogadishu. Durant, played by Ron Eldard in Black Hawk Down, survives.

1986—A fire breaks out aboard the Soviet missile sub K-219. The Commies blame an alleged collision with the U.S.S. Augusta. The Pentagon blames sloppy Commie work habits.

1980—Moral Majority co-founder and U.S. Rep. Bob Bauman (R-Md.) is charged with making sexual solicitations to an under-aged boy.

1973—Donald Segretti testifies before the Senate about dirty tricks he used to get Nixon re-elected.

1968—George Wallace’s running mate, ex-Strategic Air Command General Curtis LeMay, says he’s not afraid to drop nukes on Vietnam, but doesn’t think that will be necessary.

1955—CIA HQ gets a cable from the Caracas Station: a former SS trooper says Hitler is alive in Argentina.