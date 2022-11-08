Tues, Nov 8

2016—Donald J. Trump wins the Presidency. Everybody else is a loser.

2013—Naval Intelligence boss Ted “Twig” Branch has his security clearance lifted. He can’t do his job, but the Navy leaves him in it.

2010—On TV, George W.[MD] Bush says his mom once asked him for a ride to the hospital, displaying a jar with a miscarried sibling in it.

2000—At 2:16 a.m., Fox News “reporter” John Ellis calls Fla. in favor of his cousin, George W.[MD] Bush.

1994—The GOP, led by serial philanderer Newt Gingrich, take Congress.

1965—Dorothy Kilgallen’s investigation into JFK’s assassination ends due to an allegedly accidental overdose.

1954—Ike writes his brother Ed that, “a tiny splinter group [e.g. Texas oil men] believes you can do” things like “abolish social security [and] unemployment insurance,” but their “number is negligible and they are stupid.”

1932—Socialist Norman Thomas gets 884,885 votes for President.

1923—Disgruntled corporal A. Hitler, with help from disgruntled general E. von Ludendorff, stages the “Beer Hall Putsch” in Munich.

1897—Birth of Dorothy Day, anarchist founder of Catholic Worker.

1876—The editor of The New York Times and the chairman of the Republican National Committee conspire to bribe election officials in Florida, South Carolina, and Louisiana to “elect” “Rutherfraud” B. Hayes.