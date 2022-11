Wed, Nov 30

2016—Trump spokesperson Scottie Nell Hughes—pro-gun despite her brother having been shot dead at eight by a 12-year-old—tells NPR’s Diane Rehm, “There’s no such thing, unfortunately, anymore, of facts.” [sic]

1999—A WTO meeting in Seattle is called off due to anarchists.

1974—Rep. Wilbur Mills (D-Ark.) appears onstage at Boston’s Pilgrim Theater with stripper Fanne Foxe.

1972—Nixon spokesdrone Ron Zeigler says with only 27,000 Americans left risking their lives in Vietnam, the White House is done updating the nation on withdrawals.

1965—Defense Secretary Robert Strange McNamara offers LBJ two Vietnam options: get out now, or go all-in, suffering 1,000 KIAs per month and perhaps losing anyway.

1954—Failing to clear the summit by 500 feet, a DC-3 crashes on N.H.’s Mount Success. All seven aboard survive the crash, but only five survive two freezing nights at the crash site.

1954—Liz Hodges of Sylacauga, Ala. is bruised by an eight-pound meteorite that busts through her roof.

1835—A “hack writer,” in William Faulkner’s view, “who would not have been considered fourth rate in Europe,” is born: Samuel L. Clemens.

1812—Troops under the bombastic and disorganized General Alexander “Apocalypse” Smyth disobey his orders to invade Canada and turn their weapons on his tent. He flees.