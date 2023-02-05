Sun, Feb 5

2021—An inebriated man in a red hat with “mouse ears” spends five hours wandering around Joint Base Andrews, home to Air Force One.

2018—At a rally, D.J. Trump says Democrats who didn’t applaud his State of the Union speech are traitors.

2007—Astronaut Lisa Marie Nowak is arrested for attempting to kidnap another astronaut’s girlfriend and misappropriating NASA diapers.

2003—Secretary of State Colin Powell tells the UN that Saddam Hussein’s Iraq is bristling with WMDs.

1981—For her husband’s 70th birthday, First Lady Nancy Reagan flies her manicurist in from Los Angeles.

1958—A B-47 bomber collides with a jet fighter near Tybee Island off the coast of Georgia and jettisons an H-bomb. It’s still buried in the mud.

1953—Ike starts a tradition and treads on the First Amendment by speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast.

1937—Roosevelt attempts to “pack” the Supreme Court.

1918—Stephen W. Thompson becomes the first American pilot to down an enemy aircraft.

1897—Marcel Proust meets critic Jean Lorrain for a pistol duel at 3:00 p.m.—the earliest hour decent people are up and about.

1830—The New York Daily Sentinel, the first labor daily, begins.

1637—The price of tulip bulbs, up 2,500 percent in 33 days, top out in Holland at $40,000 a pound.