Sun, Feb 19

2009—Outraged that the government might assist mere homeowners, CNBC’s Rick Santelli has a fit on the floor of the Chicago Board of Trade. His convulsions spawn a Tea Party.

2000—“I understand small business growth,” says George W.[MD] Bush, “I was one.” A business? Or a growth?

1988—Prosecutors in Passaic County, N.J. drop the bogus case against Rubin “Hurricane” Carter after he’d been imprisoned for decades.

1986—After due deliberation—37 years—Congress ratifies a UN treaty outlawing genocide.

1975—Watergate burglar James W. McCord, Jr. admits that “basically, Martha [Mitchell]’s story is true”—she was abducted and drugged to cover up the break-in. Her abductor, Steve King, is later made ambassador to the Czech Republic by Donald Trump.

1965—Protests against the Vietnam War are held in 30 U.S. cities.

1964—The CIA informs the State and Defense departments that South Vietnam is making little progress against the Viet Cong.

1948—Sen. Harry Byrd [D-Va.] says Truman is like Hitler and Stalin—because he supports civil rights.

1945—In a Burmese mangrove swamp,several hundred Japanese soldiers are killed by crocodiles.

1942—FDR puts 120,000 Americans into concentration camps.

1847—Rescuers reach the leftovers from the Donner Party.