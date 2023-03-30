Thurs, Mar 30

2016—School bus mechanics in Virginia discover plastic explosives inadvertently left behind by the CIA.

2008—As he throws out the first pitch at Washington’s new National Park, George W.[MD] Bush is met with a resounding chorus of boos.

2003—Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld announces “we know where” Iraq’s WMDs are: “the area around Tikrit and Baghdad and east, west, south, and north somewhat.”

2003—During a live Fox “News” broadcast from Iraq, Geraldo Rivera reveals the 101st Airborne’s current location, where they’re going to attack next, and when.

2000—Fred Trump III, whose son is chronically ill and needs special care, learns his family’s health care is being terminated by his uncle Donald.

1981—John Hinckley Jr. empties a six-shooter at Pres. Ronald Reagan. A richochet off the armored limo hits Ronnie. Al Haig announces he’s “in control here.” In Denver, John’s older brother cancels dinner with V.P. George H.[H.]W. Bush’s son Neil.

1972—Hanoi’s Easter Offensive sends 200,000 PAVN soldiers across the DMZ: the mightiest attack since China crossed the Yalu.

1964—Senators (18 Democrats and one Republican) begin a 74-day filibuster of the Civil Rights Act.

1870—The 15th Amendment passes, giving the right to vote to all, regardless of race. All males, that is.