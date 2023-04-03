Mon, Apr 3

2014—Sen. Jerry Moran [R-Kan.], whose top contributor is Koch Industries, reads into the Congressional Record a Wall Street Journal op-ed in which Charles Koch defends his right to spend millions buying elections.

2004—Asked to name his biggest mistake, George W.[MD] Bush is unable to supply an answer.

2003—U.S. Marines cross the Tigris River on their way to Baghdad.

1996—Ted “Unabomber” Kaczynski is arrested in his Montana cabin.

1974—Hit by 148 tornadoes, 13 states lose 315 people; 5,484 are injured.

1973—The first mobile phone call is made, on a 2.4 lb. device, by a Motorola employee to a rival at AT&T.

1968—“I may not get there with you,” says Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Memphis sanitation workers and eternity, “But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land!”

1967—Ron Jones’ 10th graders in Palo Alto are introduced to new rules imposing strict classroom discipline.

1966—In South Vietnam, 3,000 troops protest against the Ky gov’t.

1964—In a Cleveland speech, Malcolm X says, “1964 threatens to be the most explosive year America has ever witnessed.” He’s right, of course.

1954—In Wisconsin, a strike begins at the Kohler bathroom fixture factory. Six years later the workers win.

1936—Bruno Hauptmann gets the chair in the Lindbergh baby case.