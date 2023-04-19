Wed, Apr 19

2004—NORAD reveals it once ran a training exercise based on a hijacked airliner crashing into a building.

1995—A Right Wing “militiaman” murders 168 souls in Oklahoma City.

1993—For the good of the children—who end up among the 80 dead anyway—the FBI attacks David Koresh’s Waco, Texas compound.

1989—The U.S.S. Iowa’s Gun Turret Two explodes, killing 47. First the Navy blames an innocent sailor, then, disregarding ancient powder, malfunctioning equipment, and unauthorized experiments, says it’s stumped.

1971—President Nixon, recipient of a $200K pledge from ITT—which is being prosecuted for anti-trust violations—tells Deputy A.G. Kleindienst “The ITT thing—stay the hell out of it. Is that clear? That’s an order.”

1971—Officials at Arlington National Cemetery turn away Gold Star Mothers and Vietnam veterans.

1951—“Dugout Doug” MacArthur tells Congress, “Old soldiers never die.” That’s a job for the young ’uns.

1948—Costa Rica disbands its army.

1939—Due diligence now done, Connecticut OKs the Bill of Rights.

1861—Pvt. Luther C. Ladd becomes the first Union soldier killed in action in the Civil War; 17, he’s from N.H.

1775—Minutemen and British soldiers battle in Lexington and Concord. The N.H. Gazette reports two days later, under the headline (rare at the time): “BLOODY NEWS.”