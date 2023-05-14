Sun, May 14

2019—Joe Biden predicts that with Trump out of the White House, “You will see an epiphany occur among many of my Republican friends.”

2015—The Union Leader’s editorial, in full: “Frank Guinta is a damned liar.”

1992—The George H.[H.]W. Bush administration opens up 1,400 acres of spotted owl habitat for logging.

1987—Robert “Bud” McFarlane tells Congress that if he’d objected to arming Central American terrorists, “Bill Casey, Jeane Kirkpatrick, and Cap Weinberger would have said I was some kind of commie.”

1975—The Khmer Rouge take the captive crew of the Mayagüez to mainland Cambodia.

1961—Klansmen in Anniston, Ala. celebrate Mother’s Day by torching a bus. The Freedom Riders on board escape the fire, but not a savage beating.

1960—The New Yorker’s A.J. Liebling writes, “Freedom of the press is guaranteed only to those who own one.”

1932—Mayor Jimmy Walker leads 150,000 New Yorkers in a day-long “We Want Beer” parade.

1930—The New York Times, in 157 words about the New Hampshire Historical Society’s acquisition of a 18th century pamphlet, The Monster of Monsters, misstates who was jailed and for how long, cites the wrong printer (it was Zechariah Fowle, not Daniel), and misstates this paper’s name.

964—John XII’s papacy is abruptly ended by a jealous husband.