Sat, May 27

2017—It’s the last “Last Call” at Portsmouth’s Coat of Arms.

1994—Charles Rodman Campbell does his best to dodge it, but Washington State’s hangman finally manages to get a noose around his neck.

1972—Nixon’s “Plumbers” fail a second time trying to break into Democratic National HQ at the Watergate.

1962—To clear an underground landfill, Centralia, Pa. officials set a fire. It spreads to a coal seam, forcing abandonment of the town 30 years later. The fire still burns.

1959—NBC’s Today Show reports straight-faced on the Society for Indecency to Naked Animals’ satirical campaign to clothe quadrupeds.

1944—NBC censors Eddie Cantor: his song, “We’re Having a Baby, My Baby and Me” is too lewd for the tube.

1941—Biplanes sink the Bismark.

1940—As Brits evacuate Dunkirk, Captain Jack Churchill drops a Nazi with an arrow from his longbow.

1923—Arch-fiend Heinz Alfred Kissinger is born in Fürth, Bavaria.

1902—Luna Park’s owners poison then electrocute Topsy the Elephant. Edison’s cameras film the event.

1702—“I am about to—or I am going to—die;” says French grammarian Dominique Bouhours, “either expression is used.”

1541—Margaret Pole, 67, 8th Countess of Salisbury, tries to dodge the ax in the Tower of London. It only makes things worse; the job takes 12 strokes.