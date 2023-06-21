Wed, June 21

2006—Fox News, citing Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.), reports that WMD have been found in Iraq.

2005—Edgar Ray Killen, 80, is found guilty of manslaughter in the case of Schwerner, Goodman, and Chaney.

2004—SpaceShipOne reaches an altitude of 100 kilometers; Mike Melvill becomes the first civilian astronaut.

1989—The U.S. Supreme Court rules that it’s legal to burn the U.S. flag.

1964—Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman, and James Chaney are murdered in Mississippi by the KKK.

1942—A Japanese sub shells Fort Stevens, Ore., damaging a phone cable.

1935—The top cop busts a cap at a Eureka, Calif. sawmill; chaos ensues, but a jammed machine gun keeps the death toll down to three strikers.

1919—Germans scuttle their captive fleet at Scapa Flow. British sailors shoot nine Germans in lifeboats.

1877—Ten Molly Maguires, miners arrested by private detectives and prosecuted by private attorneys for the coal companies, are hanged by Pennsylvania officials, private executioners apparently being unavailable. Pardons for two arrive minutes too late.

1798—British troops and Hessian mercenaries drive the United Irishmen from Vinegar Hill in County Wexford. Then they rape some women and burn some of the wounded.

1788—New Hampshire ratifies the U.S. Constitution. You’re welcome.

1631—RIP John Smith.