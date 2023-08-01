Sun, July 30

1975—Jimmy Hoffa is last glimpsed by anyone who’s talking.

1974—Two of 17 Republicans on the Judiciary Committee vote to impeach Nixon for contempt of Congress.

1969—“History will record that this may have been one of America’s finest hours,” says Richard Nixon in Saigon.

1956—Congress adopts “In God We Trust” as the national motto.

1945—The U.S.S. Indianapolis, having delivered the Hiroshima A-bomb to Tinian, is torpedoed and sunk on its return trip. Its sinking goes unreported due to security precautions. Drowning, exposure, and sharks claim 879 of the 1,100 aboard.

1938—Two Nazi flunkies pin a swastika-festooned medal on Henry Ford at the behest of his admirer, A. Hitler.

1917—A statement read in Parliament from Lt. Siegfried Sassoon says “the war is being deliberately prolonged by those who [could] end it.”

1916—German saboteurs destroy a thousand tons of munitions stored on a barge at Black Tom Island in New York Harbor. Three men and a baby are killed; the Statue of Liberty’s upraised arm is hit by shrapnel.

1866—Blacks march for civil rights in New Orleans; rioting whites kill 44.

1864—Union forces detonate a huge mine to breach Confederate defenses at Petersburg. A drawn straw puts Brig. Gen. James Ledlie in command. Drunk, he sends Union soldiers into the crater. The result: 4,000 casualties.