Sun, Aug 6

2016—“One of my proudest moments,” says Senator “Moscow Mitch” McConnell [R-Ky.], “was when I told President Obama, ‘You will not fill this Supreme Court vacancy.’”

2011—An RPG downs a Chinook in the Tangi Valley, killing all 38 on board­; 30 are Americans, the most to die in a single incident in Afghanistan.

2001—The CIA hands the President a report titled “Bin Ladin Determined To Strike in U.S.” He ignores it.

1991—Tim Berners-Lee introduces the World Wide Web to the world.

1970—Disneyland closes as 300 Yippies smoke pot, chant V.C. slogans & demand freedom for Mickey Mouse.

1957—Carol Burnett becomes an overnight sensation by singing on the Jack Paar show, “I Made a Fool of Myself Over John Foster Dulles.”

1954—The Illinois Department of the American Legion denounces the Girl Scout Handbook as subversive.

1945—Sayonara, Hiroshima.

1930—N.Y. Supreme Court Justice and Democratic bigwig John Force Crater purges private files, cashes a large check, and disappears forever.

1895—The socialist paper Appeal to Reason begins. By 1902 it has the 4th highest circulation in the U.S.

1890—William Kemmler thrashes and smokes for eight minutes as New York’s new electric chair kills him.

1855—Nativists in Louisville, egged on by a Know Nothing newspaper, torch Irish homes and kill 22.