Tues, Oct 10

2019—CNN: “Two men connected to Giuliani’s Ukraine efforts charged with funneling foreign money into [Donald Trump’s] U.S. election.”

2015—News reports say two 1976 assassinations in Washington, D.C. were ordered by CIA-installed Chilean dictator A. Pinochet, and covered up by the CIA and President Reagan.

2012—Donald Trump projects, accusing Barack Obama of “laundering money into his campaign from illegal online foreign donations.”

2002—The House votes to let Presidents use the Pentagon as they please.

1991—Seven of New Hampshire’s largest banks, holding 25% of all deposits and 60% of all commercial loans, are closed by regulators.

1990—Coached by Hill & Knowlton, the Kuwaiti Ambassador’s daughter lies to Congress about incubators.

1973—Pleading “nolo” to taking bribes, Spiro “Ted” Agnew resigns.

1969—Richard Nixon puts his “madman theory” into practice, ordering a gratuitous global nuclear alert.

1963—Atmospheric nuke tests are banned. Nuke use in war is still OK.

1963—Robert Kennedy caves to J. Edgar Hoover’s demands and OKs wiretaps on MLK’s phone.

1946—John Prine, “the singing mailman,” is born in Chicago, Ill.

1933—A Boeing 247 airliner is destroyed by a bomb over Indiana. Seven passengers and three crew die in the first such act in history.