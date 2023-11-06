Mon, Nov 6

2018—Nevada’s 36th district elects brothel-owner Dennis Hoff to the State Assembly by a huge margin. He’s been dead for three weeks.

2016—FBI Director James Comey says never mind about those emails.

2012—Trump tweets, “The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy.”

2000—Saddam Hussein stops accepting dollars for oil, thus undermining U.S. hegemony and possibly shortening his own life.

1998—Newt Gingrich says he’s resigning as Speaker of the House because he’s “not willing to preside over people who are cannibals.”

1984—Reagan defeats Mondale—it’s mourning in America.

1971—The AEC detonates a 5-megaton nuke—the largest ever exploded in the U.S.—one mile below Amchitka Island, 87 miles from a Soviet naval base in Siberia.

1965—In Times Square, five men burn their draft cards, the first such protest of the Vietnam War.

1944—The Zionist Stern Gang assassinates Britain’s Lord Moyne in Cairo. Israel honors the assassins with a stamp in 1982.

1917—After three months of fighting in mud, Canadians take Passchendaele, ending the Third Battle of Ypres; Allies gain five miles at a cost of 250,000 casualties.

1816—Founding Father Gouverneur Morris dies after catheterizing himself with a piece of whalebone.