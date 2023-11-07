Tues, Nov 7

2020—The Wall Street Journal runs an op-ed by Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney under the headline, “If he loses, Trump will concede gracefully.”

2020—Dolt 45’s cracked legal team holds a press conference at the Four Seasons…Total Landscaping garage.

2007—Private Jessica Lynch accuses the Pentagon of exploiting her capture for propaganda purposes.

2000—Mel Carnahan defeats incumbent Sen. John Ashcroft [R-Mo.], despite being three weeks dead.

1961—Under Sec. of State George Ball warns JFK, “Within five years, we’ll have 300,000 men in the paddies and jungles and you’ll never find them again.” JFK tells Ball he’s “crazier than hell. That just isn’t going to happen.”

1957—Ike tells close aides that in the event of nuclear war, “You might as well go out and shoot everyone you see and then shoot yourself.”

1940—The mile-long Tacoma Narrows bridge wiggles, wobbles, and falls down. The State’s insurance is no help—its agent stole the premiums.

1917—The Bolshies take Petrograd.

1874—A Thomas Nast cartoon establishes forever that Republicans are elephants and Democrats are donkeys.

1837—An Alton, Ill. mob murders abolitionist editor Elijah P. Lovejoy.

1775—Turning on his former land-grabbing cronies, e.g., George Washington, Lord Dunmore tells enslaved Blacks in Virginia he’ll free them if they join the Redcoats.