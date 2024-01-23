Tues, Jan 23

2016—The Republican nominee, in Sioux City, Iowa, says “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.”

1986—After getting a FOIA request from the son of the Agency’s former station chief in Mexico City, the CIA destroys audio tape of Lee Harvey Oswald talking on the phone to the Soviet Embassy there.

1973—President Nixon claims his “peace with honor” deal doesn’t betray allies, abandon prisoners, or let the war in Vietnam go on. It does all three.

1968—North Korea seizes the USS Pueblo for spying within its waters.

1957—Klan members in Montgomery, Ala. force Willie Edwards Jr. to jump from a bridge. A judge quashes the indictment of 3 men 19 years later, saying “forcing a person to jump from a bridge does not naturally and probably lead to the death of such person.”

1870—On the Marias River in Montana, Maj. Eugene Baker’s soldiers massacre 173 Blackfoot women and children. Chief Heavy Runner dies holding a U.S. flag given to him to assure their safety.

1795—Fourteen ships of the Dutch Navy are captured by French cavalry and infantry on the frozen Zuiderzee.

1570—James Stewart, Earl of Moray and Regent of Scotland, is passing through Linlithgow in a cavalcade when he’s shot from a window with a carbine, making him the first head of state to be assassinated with a firearm.