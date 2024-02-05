Mon, Feb 5

2021—An inebriated man in a red hat with “mouse ears” spends five hours wandering around Joint Base Andrews, home to Air Force One.

2007—Astronaut Lisa Marie Nowak is arrested for attempting to kidnap another astronaut’s girlfriend and misappropriating NASA diapers.

2003—Secretary of State Colin Powell tells the UN that Saddam Hussein’s Iraq is bristling with WMDs.

1981—For her husband’s 70th birthday, First Lady Nancy Reagan flies her manicurist in from Los Angeles.

1975—Jack Anderson’s column reports the CIA has been running “honey traps” in N.Y.C. & San Francisco where hookers lure diplomats who are surreptitiously photographed and blackmailed into becoming informers.

1958—A B-47 bomber collides with a jet fighter near Tybee Island off the coast of Georgia and jettisons an H-bomb. It’s still buried in the mud.

1953—Ike starts a tradition and treads on the First Amendment by speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast.

1937—Roosevelt attempts to “pack” the Supreme Court.

1858—Rep. Laurence M. Keitt [D-S.C.] tries to strangle Rep. Galusha A. Grow [R-Pa.]. The ensuing mayhem, involving 50 Members, turns to laughter after Rep. Wm. Barksdale [D-Miss.], when replacing his wig, puts it on backwards.

1830—The New York Daily Sentinel, the first labor daily, begins.