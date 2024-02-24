Sat, Feb 24

2001—“My plan reduces the national debt, and fast,” says G.W.[MD] Bush, “…economists worry that we’re going to run out of debt to retire.”

1989—Bad door latch design results in nine passengers being sucked out of a Boeing 747 southwest of Hawaii.

1988—SCOTUS says it’s OK to show Jerry Falwell drunk, losing his cherry to his mama in an outhouse.

1988—Capitol cops carry Sen. Bob “The Groper” Packwood (R-Ore.) into the Senate to make up a quorum.

1942—Turned away from Istanbul, MV Struma, a decrepit hulk carrying 791 Jewish refugees, is torpedoed by a Soviet sub. The 19-year old sole survivor, David Stoliar, lives to be 91.

1942—Anti-aircraft guns in Los Angeles fire 1,400 rounds at a weather balloon. Three Angelenos are trampled to death in the resulting panic and dozens more are injured.

1922—Lewis Vernon Harcourt, 1st Viscount Harcourt and former British Secretary of State for the Colonies, commits suicide rather than face exposure as a pederast.

1912—On orders from mill owners, Lawrence, Mass. cops beat the hell out of women and children for trying to get on a train to Philadelphia.

1836—Rep. and N.H. native Jonathan Cilley [D-Maine], is killed in the 3rd volley of a rifle duel by Rep. William Graves [Whig-Ky.].

1803—The Supreme Court grabs the power to decide who can do what.