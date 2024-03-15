Tues, March 12

2014—Austin Ruse, head of the Catholic Family and Human Rights Institute, says on American Family Radio, “the hard left, human-hating people that run modern universities…should all be taken out and shot.”

2013—Jim Clapper, Dir. of Nat’l Intelligence, swears to Congress citizens aren’t being spied on. He’s lying.

2009—Frank Gaffney says Saddam Hussein may have been involved in the Oklahoma City bombing.

2003—News reports say VP Dick “Dick” Cheney is still being paid up to $1 million a year by Halliburton.

1990—ADA activists visit the Capitol the only way they can: leaving their wheelchairs and crawling up the steps.

1956—Bill Fulbright, Sam Ervin, Hale Boggs—Cokie Roberts’ dad—and 98 other Congressmensign a “Southern Manifesto” pledging to maintain school segregation.

1947—President Harry announces the Truman Doctrine: we’ll fight Commies everywhere and anywhere.

1947—Piper pilot Carmen Onofrio of Milan, N.H. makes the first of 43 landings atop Mt. Washington, delivering ice research equipment.

1888—Roscoe Conkling, the most powerful man in the U.S., walks home to dodge a New York cabbie’s jacked-up blizzard fare. Weeks later, at 58, he’s dead of pneumonia.

1804—N.H. Federal Judge John Pickering is impeached for his “drunkenness, profanity, & violence.”