Mon, April 8

2018—Fox “News” accidentally broadcasts a graphic showing results of a poll: Fox is the least-trusted network.

1984—R. Nixon gripes, “It’s the media’s responsibility to examine the President with a microscope…but when they use a proctoscope, it’s going too far.”

1974—Hank Aaron breaks Ruth’s homer record; death threats ensue.

1956—USMC recruits are marched into a Parris Island swamp for disciplinary purposes. Six of them drown.

1952—With the steel industry adamantly opposing wage increases, Truman orders its nationalization.

1947—Frederick von Hayek, Ludwig von Mises, Milton Friedman, et al. issue a manifesto at Mont Pelerin obfuscating their goal: neo-feudalism.

1945—Allied planes hit a German ammo train next to a train full of prisoners going to Bergen-Belsen; 100s of survivors are shot trying to escape.

1917—At the U.S. Embassy in Bern, future CIA head Allen Dulles gets a call from V.I. Lenin begging for an immediate meeting. Dulles, who has a date with buxom Swedish twins, puts him off. Lenin boards a train to Petrograd and starts a Revolution.

1885—U.S. troops invade Panama, “to defend our national interests.”

1826—To uphold their honor, Sec. of State Henry Clay and Sen. John Randolph [D-R-Va.] shoot at each other.

217—As he pisses against a wall, Emperor Caracalla is stabbed to death by a disgruntled Roman soldier.