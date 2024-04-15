Mon, April 15

2015—Doug Hughes, a USPS mailman, lands a gyrocopter on the Capitol lawn to deliver 535 letters to Congress: “Overturn Citizens United.”

2015—Texan and safari guide Ian Gibson is crushed to death in Zimbabwe by the elephant he was stalking.

2013—This year’s Boston Marathon ends with two big, bloody bangs.

2003—George W.[MD] Bush installs Gen. Jay Garner to administer Iraq “until an Iraqi government can be formed.” He lasts less than a month.

1994—Dick “Dick” Cheney tells C-SPAN G.H.[H.]W. Bush didn’t topple Saddam because that would have created a “quagmire” in Iraq.

1987—Washington Post: though Nancy had the house number changed to 668, officially the street address of the Reagans’ Bel Air mansion is 666.

1974—Press lord William Randolph Hearst’s gun-totin’ granddaughter Patty helps the Symbionese Liberation Army rob a San Francisco bank.

1970—Rep. Gerald Ford: “Impeach Justice William O. Douglas.”

1961—The CIA bombs and strafes Cuban airfields with falsely-marked American B-26s.

1953—Two grunts become the last U.S. ground troops killed by an enemy air strike: a bomb dropped by a North Korean flying a Russian Po-2 biplane.

1788—In New York City, 5,000 rioters storming a prison to attack grave-robbing doctors are fired on by the militia: eight die.