Tues, April 23

2018—U.S. President #45 says, “If [George Washington] was smart, he would’ve put his name on [Mount Vernon]. You’ve got to put your name on stuff or no one remembers you.”

1993—RIP Cesar Chavez.

1971—National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger, speaking over the phone with Allen Ginsberg, agrees to meet personally but draws the line at doing so naked on live TV.

1971—Concluding Operation Dewey Canyon III, “a limited incursion into the country of Congress,” Vietnam Veterans Against the War heave medals over a fence at the Capitol.

1956—The USSR proudly announces it’s now got its own hydrogen bomb.

1952—“Do you know who’s being discriminated against?” asks Rep. John E. Rankin [D-Miss.]. “The white Christian people of America, the ones who created this nation.”

1917—The Norwegian bark Royal, carrying contraband timber to England, is boarded at sea and seized by crewmen from the Zeppelin LZ-66.

1904—Congress flimflams Flatheads out of half their Montana reservation.

1734—The King’s Surveyor General visits Exeter, N.H. with a team of men, looking for misappropriated timber. Locals beat them mercilessly.

1014—The Irish under High King Brian Boru defeat the Vikings at Clontarf. Boru is slain by Brodir, who in turn is disembowelled by Brian’s brother, Ulf the Quarrelsome.