Thurs, May 2

2011—After outliving the Administration of G.W.[MD] Bush, Osama bin Laden is whacked by its successor.

2006—With stereotypical inefficiency, state workers in Lucasville, Ohio jab Joseph Clark 19 times over 86 minutes to kill him by lethal injection[s].

2003—Richard Perle gloats his Iraq War is over, “without the quagmire [his critics had correctly] predicted.”

1972—Proof only the good die young; J. Edgar Hoover croaks at 77.

1971—John Dean revokes a permit and tells 40,000 protesters to leave D.C. Some do, but many reply, if the government won’t shut down the war, we’ll shut down the government.

1967—Gov. Reagan says “There is absolutely no reason why…a civilian should be carrying a loaded weapon,” minutes after the State Capitol is visited by 26 armed Black Panthers.

1963—In Birmingham, 959 kids are arrested for being attacked by dogs, firehoses, and cops with billy clubs.

1957—Morphine-addicted Sen. Joe McCarthy [R-Wisc.] dies of liver failure at 48. Top U.S. dope cop Harry J. Anslinger, who’s been slipping him government morphine “for reasons of national security,” can quit now.

1940—Mississippi Governor Paul Johnson, 60, clubs Jackson Daily News editor Major Frederick Sullens from behind. Sullens, 62, floors the Governor and beats him without mercy.

1933—Hitler’s Brownshirts occupy the offices of Germany’s trade unions.