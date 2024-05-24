Fri, May 24

2005—“See,” mansplains G.W.[MD] Bush, “in my line of work you got to keep repeating things over and over and over again for the truth to sink in, to kind of catapult the propaganda.”

2000—Linda Tripp beats a wiretap rap. Because she’s a right wing nut, ignorance of the law is an excuse.

1989—Being killed by Texas state employees, Stephen McCoy has a violent drug reaction. A male witness faints, knocking over another witness.

1978—Looking to spring skyjacker Garrett B. Trapnell, Barbara Ann Oswald tells Allen Barklage, at gunpoint, to land his helicopter in the Marion, Ill. prison. Barklage grabs her gun and shoots her dead instead.

1971—After a ski pole punctures his heart in a fall from a ski lift, actor Clint Walker is declared dead. A dissenting M.D. postpones his death to 2018.

1964—Barry Goldwater says let’s drop some nukes on Vietnam.

1961—Law-abiding Freedom Riders are arrested in Jackson, Miss. as per agreement between Sen. James Eastland and A.G. Bobby Kennedy.

1959—The first home bomb shelter is introduced in Pleasant Hills, Pa.

1861—Shot while removing a Rebel flag from a hotel roof in Alexandria, Va., Colonel Elmer Ellsworth, friend of Abe Lincoln, becomes the first Union officer to die in the Civil War.

1824—The Slater cotton mill in Pawtucket, R.I. tells workers they’re going to be working more hours for less pay.