Sat, June 15

2016—Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy [R-Calif.] tells colleagues, “I think there’s two people Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump.”

2006—The Supreme Court rules evidence seized by cops breaking “no knock” rules can be used in court.

2002—Arthur Anderson is convicted of impeding investigation of Enron, G.W.[MD] Bush’s #1 contributor.

1967—Calif. Gov. Ronald Reagan signs a bill liberalizing abortion laws.

1920—A mob of thousands drags three Black circus workers from the Duluth, Minn. jail; arrested for a rape that didn’t happen, they’re lynched.

1917—Woodrow Wilson signs the Espionage Act. Emma Goldman and Alexander Berkman are promptly arrested for conspiring to “induce persons not to register” for the draft.

1913—At Bud Bagsak in the Philippines, gun designer John Browning tests his new .45 pistol on Moro rebels.

1904—The side-wheeler General Slocum burns during an excursion on New York City’s East River. Of the 1,300 aboard, more than 1,000 die.

1859—Lyman Cutlar [U.S.] shoots Charles Griffin’s [U.K.] pig on an island near Vancouver; result: a 12-year U.S./British military standoff.

1381—Wat Tyler’s head gets piked for helping lead the Peasants’ Revolt.

1215—English barons force King John to sign the Magna Carta, thus protecting their rights. Peasants are left to fend for themselves.