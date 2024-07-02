Tues, July 2

2020—Fugitive Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice, is arrested—in Bradford, N.H. Of course.

2013—Congress nixes a ban on federal propaganda targeting citizens.

2003—George W.[MD] Bush says, “There are some who feel that the conditions are such that they can attack us [in Iraq]. My answer is, bring ’em on.”

1982—Vietnam veteran “Lawn Chair Larry” Walters, 33, ascends to 16,000 feet in a lawn chair buoyed by 45 helium-filled weather balloons.

1980—The Supreme Court rules that OSHA must consider corporate profits when protecting employees’ health.

1976—The Supreme Court rules it’s neither cruel nor unusual for the government to kill certain people.

1967—The U.S.M.C., during Operation Buffalo near Con Thien, has its deadliest day in ’Nam: “the 1/9” loses 84 KIA, 190 WIA, and nine MIA.

1964—L.B.J. signs the Civil Rights Act, telling Bill Moyers, “I think we just delivered the South to the Republican Party for a long time to come.”

1917—After a carload of white males conducts a drive-by shooting in Black East St. Louis, Ill., the 20th century’s 2nd worst U.S. race riot begins.

1881—“Stalwart” Republican Charles Guiteau shoots Pres. James Garfield, a “Half-Breed” Republican, in the back.

1822—Denmark Vesey, ex-enslaved co-founder of Charleston, S.C.’s Emanuel A.M.E. Church, is hanged for insurrectionafter a secret trial.