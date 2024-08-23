Fri, Aug 23

2010—Gareth Williams, money-laundering investigator for MI6, is found dead inside a locked gym bag in a London “safe house.” Metropolitan Police rule he died accidentally, alone.

2000—The 2nd Circuit Court rules that aspiring cops can be denied a job on grounds that they’re too smart.

1985—San Francisco cops wince as Mayor Dianne Feinstein reveals their evidence in the “Night Stalker” case.

1971—Future Supreme Court Justice Powell releases The Memo: it exhorts billionaires to conspire and, using propaganda, negate the New Deal.

1968—Yippees nominate Pigasus J. Pig for President, saying, “if we can’t have him in the White House, we can have him for breakfast.”

1966—Robert Strange McNamara sets new, lower standards for inductees. Among 345,000 “McNamara’s Morons,” fatalities run 3X higher.

1956—The FDA burns six tons of books by Wilhelm Reich at NYC’s Gansevoort Destructor Station.

1942—An Italian cavalry charge succeeds against Russians at Izbushensky.

1927—Boston murders Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti; obscure anarchists become immortal international heroes in the struggle for justice.

1917—Two racist cops harass Black soldiers from Camp Logan; 150 of their comrades arm themselves, march on Houston, and fire on cops. Seventeen die in the riot, mostly whites; 19 Black soldiers are hanged.