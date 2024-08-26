Mon, Aug 26

2016—S.F. 49er Colin Kapernick protests against racial injustice by sitting while the National Anthem plays.

2005—The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard gets a stay of execution.

1980—Ex-Luftwaffepilot John Birges, trying to recoup his gambling losses, plants a half-ton bomb at Harvey’s Resort Hotel in Stateline, Nev.

1969—Five men from New Hampshire’s 197th Field Artillery are killed days before leaving Vietnam when their truck detonates a land mine.

1968—Mayor Richard Daley welcomes Democrats to the 1968 Democratic National Convention while his cops prepare to bust heads outside.

1967—Jimi Hendrix’s “Purple Haze” is released escapes.

1967—Burt Munro, a 68-year old Kiwi, hits 183.58 mph on a 1920 Indian at Bonneville. His under-1,000 cc speed record still stands today.

1924—Sitting out a storm off Cuttyhunk, Wanderer, New Bedford’s last whaler, drags her anchor and is lost.

1919—Coal company goons in Brackenridge, Penn. shoot UMW organizer Fannie Sellins dead for interrupting them as they beat striking miner Joseph Starzeleski to death.

1883—Krakatoa begins a three-day eruption, killing tens of thousands. Sunlight reaching Earth drops by 13 percent during the following year.

1874—Hundreds of armed men on horseback open the Gibson County jail in Tenn. and lynch 18 Black men.