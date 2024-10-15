Tues, Oct 15

2008—The Dow loses 7.8 percent of its value in its 2nd worst day ever.

2004—Jon Stewart appears on CNN’s “Crossfire” and begs Tucker Carlson to “stop hurting America.” Less than 90 days later CNN announces the show is over.

1987—Socialist Thomas Sankara, President of Burkina Faso and an opponent of the World Bank, is assassinated in a French-backed coup.

1969—In the U.S., two million march in the first Vietnam Moratorium. One demo in Boston draws 100,000.

1966—In Oakland, Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale form the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense.

1965—David Miller becomes the first American to publicly burn his draft card in Vietnam War protest.

1963—The FBI issues a racist “report” claiming commies were influencing Martin Luther King, Jr. It’s all lies.

1942—A B-17 slams into New Mexico’s North Baldy Peak, which is 200 feet higher than the charts say it is.

1923—The Senate begins investigating Albert Fall, the Republican Interior Secretary who suddenly became prosperous after leasing the Navy’s Teapot Dome oilfield to a friend.

1910—Melvin Vaniman, aboard the airship America, transmits the first in-flight radio message: “Roy, come and get this goddamn cat.”

1883—The Supreme Court guts the Civil Rights Act of 1875, ushering in the era of the Jim Crow South.