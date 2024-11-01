Fri, Nov 1

2003—N.H. Gov. Craig Benson [R.] welcomes the Free State Project.

2001—George W.[MD] Bush signs an Executive Order conveniently hiding his father’s misdeeds as Veep.

1981—TV is just “a toaster with pictures,” says FCC boss Mark Fowler.

1972—The Piscataqua Bridge opens.

1968—At My Tho, two limpet mines kill 26 aboard the USS Westchester County—the deadliest single incident for the Navy during the Vietnam War.

1966—Lyndon Johnson tells U.S. troops in Korea that his great-great grandaddy died at the Alamo. He lies.

1963—Generals in Saigon lay seige to the Presidential Palace—with U.S. government approval, of course.

1955—Angry at his mom, who left him in an orphanage, Jack Graham kills her and 43 others. He’s only charged for her murder, though, since blowing up airliners isn’t illegal yet.

1951—Six thousand soldiers are exposed to an A-bomb explosion in Nevada “for training purposes.”

1950—Two Puerto Rican Nationalists attack Blair House, trying to assassinate Harry S Truman; two Secret Service agents die, two are wounded.

1949—Sen. Edwin Johnson [D-Colo.] blurts out a top secret on live TV: U.S. scientists are debating whether to build a “superbomb.” Johnson’s revelation forces Truman to say “do it.”

1918—A scab motorman causes the Malbone Tunnel disaster in New York City; 97 die, 255 are injured.