Mon, Nov 4

2016—“Calm down,” reads the headline over a Washington Post column, “We’ll be fine no matter who wins.”

1988—“John Nada,” [Roddy Piper], comes to chew bubblegum and kick ass; and he’s all out of bubblegum.

1979—Militant Shi’ite Muslims take 66 Americans hostage in Teheran, dooming the Carter administration.

1975—A neocon cabal reshuffles the Ford cabinet for him. Rumsfeld, Cheney, and Bush take over.

1964—Lenny Bruce is found guilty of obscenity in New York City.

1960—In Dallas, a vicious “Mink Coat Mob” angrily confronts Lyndon and Lady Bird Johnson. Revulsion at its tactics cost Nixon Texas.

1958—A U.S. B-47 bomber carrying nukes crashes near Abilene, Texas. High explosives detonate. Nuclear materials are recovered later.

1955—CIA HQ responds to Caracas Station re: report that Adolf Hitler has been seen in Argentina—“we suggest that this matter be dropped.”

1952—Univac I gives CBS a nearly dead-on prediction: Eisenhower 438, Stevenson 93. The network doesn’t air it because it contradicts the polls.

1924—Wyoming elects Nellie Tayloe Ross, the U.S.’s 1st female Governor.

1798—Vermont elects Matthew Lyon, in jail for sedition, to Congress.

1791—In the Battle of the Wabash, Native Americans kill, wound, or capture 896 of 1,000 U.S. soldiers—one quarter of the U.S.’s standing Army.