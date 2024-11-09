Sat, Nov 9

2020—“What is the downside for humoring him…?” a “senior Republican official” asks the Washington Post. “It’s not like he’s plotting how to prevent Joe Biden from taking power.”

1998—Brokers who rigged the game at NASDAQ are compelled to pay their bilked customers $1 billion.

1989—TheBerlin Wall suddenly becomes unexpectedly porous.

1979—Zbigniew Brzezinski gets a call: “250 nuclear missiles incoming!” Then another: “Make that 2,000!” A third says, [Gilda voice.] “Never mind.”

1977—William C. Sullivan, former Hoover hatchet man who once predicted he’d be murdered in a faked accident, is accidentally shot by a fellow hunter in Sugar Hill, N.H.

1969—Indians land on Alcatraz. Some are removed by the Coast Guard, others stay overnight.

1965—One power plant in Ontario fails; the whole Northeast goes dark.

1953—Dylan Thomas dies in New York at 39, mostly from bad doctoring.

1938—German Nazis demonstrate the superiority of Aryans by murdering 91 Jews during Kristallnacht.

1932—The Swiss Army, to restore order, fires on a crowd of protestors in Geneva, killing 13 anti-fascists.

1919—Columbia U. head Nicholas M. Butler tells veterans to “crush these [radical leftist] enemies of our nation.”

1863—Abraham Lincoln watches John Wilkes Booth perform in Selby’s “The Marble Heart” at Ford’s Theatre.