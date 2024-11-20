Wed, Nov 20

2020—“What is the downside for humoring him,” says an anonymous high GOP official to Washington Post reporters. “It’s not like he’s plotting how to prevent Joe Biden from taking power on January 20th.”

2008—Sarah Palin is interviewed on live TV while, in the background, turkeys are being slaughtered.

1980—In Louisiana, an oil rig drilling in the wrong spot hits a salt mine under Lake Peigneur. The rig, 11 barges, and a tugboat disappear.

1979—Fundamentalists seize Mecca’s Grand Mosque, full of hostages. The CIA blames guiltless Iran.

1975—The Senate’s Church Committee issues its report on U.S. efforts to assassinate foreign leaders; 349 pages make it past CIA censors.

1975—Spanish dictator Francisco Franco dies. He is still dead.

1969—News reports say American GIs massacred hundreds of civilians at “Pinkville” on March 16, 1968.

1969—After evading the U.S. Coast Guard, 14 Indians occupy Alcatraz.

1962—The Cuban Missile Crisis blows over, rather than up. With Armageddon postponed, President Kennedy orders an end to discrimination in federally-funded housing.

1943—Planners’ failure to factor in neap tides makes the Marine landing at Tarawa far bloodier than necessary.

1820—A whale attacks the Nantucket whaling ship Essex, inspiring the greatest fish story ever told.