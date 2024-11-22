Fri, Nov 22

2003—AP reports on JFK conspiracy theories, including one claiming he orchestrated his own assassination.

2000—Two dozen well-dressed hooligans, many on the GOP’s payroll, intimidate Miami election officials into shutting down a Presidential recount.

1975—USS John F. Kennedy and USS Belknap collide in the night near Sicily. A two-hour fire aboard the Belknap stops 30 feet short of the weapons magazine where they store the nukes.

1963—In Paris, a CIA man hands a lethal pen to a Cuban for use on Fidel Castro, at the behest of Bobby Kennedy.

1963—In Dallas, Texas, President John F. Kennedy is assassinated; at whose bidding is a matter of dispute.

1963—A secret Senate committee hearing in re: LBJ and bribes is called off due to JFK’s assassination.

1941—Fighter aceWerner Mölders, a passenger, dies in a crash en route to the funeral of Luftwaffe Generaloberst Ernst Udet, a suicide.

1910—Brazilian sailors in Rio mutiny against the lash. Seizing the Navy’s three most powerful ships, they end the lashings—and get amnesty.

1909—Tired of talk from male labor leaders, Clara Lemlich, 23, moves that garment workers strike. Next day, 20,000 women walk off the job; they win shorter hours, higher pay, and better working conditions.

1818—Edward “Blackbeard” Teach ends up with his torso in the drink and his head swinging from a yardarm.