Mon, Dec 9

2019—Leaked documents reveal that officials lied about the war in Afghanistan. Some profess to be shocked.

2008—The Governor of Illinois, Democrat Rod Blagojevich, is arrested for attempting to sell a Senate seat.

1983—Ed “Meese is a Pig” Meese says people go to soup kitchens because it’s “easier than paying.”

1970—Because he’s talking to General Al Haig, Henry Kissinger keeps it simple: “Kill anything that moves.”

1966—“We are in a much stronger position than two years ago. [Commies] will not be able to succeed [in Vietnam],” says Sec. of State Rusk.

1960—Its pilot asleep, a B-52 rolls into a dive over N.Y state. Fearing a crash, the navigator ejects. That awakens the pilot, who orders “Bail out!” The crewless, nukeless plane flies 100 miles before crashing near Barre, Vt.

1950—General D. “Dugout Doug” MacArthur proposes detonating 26 A-bombs to create an impenetrable barrier across the Korean peninsula.

1949—Two of the Hollywood Ten, in prison, get company: ex-HUAC honcho J. Parnell Thomas [R-N.J.], convicted for padding Congressional payrolls and pocketing the cash.

1948—The U.N. General Assembly unanimously adopts a ban on genocide. Problem solved, right?

1864—Hundreds of freedmen are drowned or enslaved after Union Gen. Jefferson C. Davis orders them abandoned at Emerson Creek, Ga.