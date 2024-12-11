Wed, Dec 11

2006—President George W.[MD] Bush, on national TV, denies having ever been “a knee-walking drunk.”

2000—The Supreme Court hears arguments in the matter of Bush v. Gore.

1998—President Clinton begs forgiveness for his sins. Instead he gets three Articles of Impeachment.

1985—Veep George H.[H.]W. Bush, at a Manchester, N.H., dinner honoring the late William Loeb, demeans himself by reading aloud Loeb’s most scurrilous attacks against him.

1981—Salvadoran troops, U.S.-funded, torture, murder, and rape 900 men, women, and children at El Mozote.

1964—As Ernesto “Che” Guevara speaks at the United Nations, a 3.5 inch rocket launched from Queens falls harmlessly into the East River.

1960—Seeing at the last minute that JFK has his wife and kids with him, Belmont, N.H. resident Richard Pavlick defers his plan to crash into the President-elect’s car with his dynamite-laden Buick.

1951—A few days after slipshod coal dust removal techniques are approved by state inspectors, the New Orient mine in West Frankfort, Ill., blows up, killing 119 miners.

1917—Guilty of fighting back when Houston cops rioted in August, 13 Black soldiers are hanged in unison.

1838—Hampton-born Charles Atherton’s (D-N.H.) “gag rule” passes. It is now verboten to discuss in Congress any measure that would limit slavery.