Thurs, Jan 2

2021—Sen. Romney warns Majority Leader McConnell that insurrectionists want to burn down his home and storm the Capitol, and the guy who can stop it is the one who started it.

2021—Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger refuses Dolt #45’s demand that he “find 11,780 votes.”

1996—At Bill Clinton’s invitation, Monica Lewinsky drops by the Oval Office. Sequestered in the bathroom, he violates his marriage vows.

1972—During a one-hour interview on CBS, Richard Nixon tells Dan Rather that the bombing in Southeast Asia had been“very, very effective.” Next day in a note to Hank Kissinger, he tells the truth: “The result = zilch.”

1970—The Supreme Court nixes Gen. Hershey’s effort to reclassify all draft protestors as 1-A, or draftable.

1967—Gov. Reagan is sworn in at 12:10 a.m. ’cause Jupiter’s at its zenith.

1967—In Florida, 72 men are arrested, thwarting an invasion of Haiti financed by CBS in exchange for exclusive film rights of the landing.

1963—Outnumbered four to one, vastly outgunned, without helicopters or armor, 350 Viet Cong defeat U.S.-advised ARVN at Ap Bac.

1923—As evidence of his corruption mounts, Interior Secretary Albert Fall resigns. President Harding then offers him a seat on the Supreme Court.

1920—U.S. Attorney General A. Mitchell Palmer has thousands of alleged subversives arrested.