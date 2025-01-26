Sun, Jan 26

2015—Another two feet of snow fall on Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

2006—On Sunset Blvd., Joaquin Phoenix is rescued from his rolled, gas-reeking car by Werner Herzog.

2005—Gay hustler and accredited White House correspondent Jeff Gannon asks Pres. G.W.[MD] Bush how he can work with insane people like Harry Reid and Hillary Clinton.

2001—Britain’s Guardian reports [falsely] that Air Force One was “stripped bare” in “an orgy of pilfering” by outgoing Clinton staffers.

1998—The Project for a New American Century sends a letter, signed by E. Abrams, J. Bolton, W. Kristol, R. Perle, D. Rumsfeld, & P. Wolfowitz, to Bill Clinton, urging him to overthrow Saddam Hussein. He’s busy denying he had “sex with that woman.” Her name’s Monica Lewinsky.

1979—Nelson Rockefeller has a heart attack at 10:15 p.m. With the ex-Veep in his NYC townhouse is 25-year old Megan Marshack. She calls a friend, who calls 911 at 11:15. It’s too late.

1943—Famine-fighter, agronomist, and geneticist Nikolai Vavilov, imprisoned due to criticism from quack Trofim Lysenko, dies of starvation.

1907—The Tillman Act bans campaign contributions from corporations and banks, sort of, for a while.

1894—Illinois drops George Painter. The rope breaks and he lands on his head. Bleeding profusely, he’s hanged a second time for good measure.