Mon, Feb 10

2020—“You know, a lot of people think [Covid-19] goes away in April with the heat,” predicts Dolt #45.

2014—Donald J. Trump tells Fox “News,” “When the economy crashes, when the country goes to total hell, and everything is a disaster, then you’ll have riots to go back to where we used to be, when we were great.”

2010—Innovative tax protestor Joe Stack flies a fuel-laden Piper into the IRS Field Office in Austin, Texas, killing another person, injuring 13, and causing damage in the millions.

2003—The G.W.[MD] Bush Administration touts plastic sheeting and duct tape as a first line of defense.

1968—General Westmoreland, U.S. commander in Vietnam, sends a cable to the Navy’s top admiral in the Pacific. It’s a request for tactical nukes.

1964—HMAS Melbourne cuts HMAS Voyager in half. Voyager sinks; 82 die. It’s the first of two friendly ships Melbourne is destined to sink.

1934—A mural for which they paid Diego Rivera $21,000 is destroyed by order of the Rockefellers because it includes a depiction of Vladimir Lenin.

1918—At the Power’s gold mine in Arizona’s Galiuro Mountains, a four-man posse seeking two draft-dodgers ends up 3/4ths dead. The Power brothers get out of Florence Prison in 1960.

1910—Five Bloomsbury Groupers, disguised as Abyssinian royalty, trick Royal Navy officers into giving them a tour of HMS Dreadnaught.