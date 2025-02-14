Buy Clonazepam Discreet Shipping Buy Clonazepam Online Ambien Buyers In Usa Order Ambien From India Ambien Buy Online

Fri, Feb 14

2016—A cargo jet linked to the CIA lands in Harare, Zimbabwe carrying 67 tons of South African currency and the decomposing body of a Black man.

2016—With wind blowing 20 m.p.h., and the thermometer at -13°, the wind chill in Portsmouth falls to -38°.

2015—Another 18 inches of snow fall on Portsmouth, making nearly eight feet in under three weeks.

2004—The White House releases some of George W.[MD] Bush’s military records, but they fail to prove he was present for duty.

1973—The first American POWs released from North Vietnam arrive at Travis AFB, Calif. [See tomorrow.]

1971—Nixon’s secret taping system is installed in the White House.

1945—Forty U.S. B-17s intending to firebomb Dresden miss by 90 miles and hit Prague instead. Death toll: 701. Bomb weight per death: 433 lbs.

1929—On St. Valentine’s Day in Chicago, a cop asks Frank “Tight Lips” Gusenberg who shot him. “Nobody,” he says, then dies.

1879—Born into slavery, later escaping, Blanche K. Bruce [R-Miss.] presides over the U.S. Senate.

1873—Erie Co. Sheriff and future President Grover Cleveland picks up a $10 fee for hanging a man in Buffalo, N.Y. He botches the job, though: it takes John Gaffney 23 minutes to die.

1349—A power struggle between gentile factions in Strasbourg results in a pogrom against Jews.

Leave a Comment