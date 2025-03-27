Thurs, Mar 27

2014—Receipts in hand, the UN accuses the U.S. of civil rights violations.

2003—Iraq “can really finance its own reconstruction and relatively soon,” U.S. Undersecretary for Defense Paul Wolfowitz tells Congress. “There’s a lot of money to pay for this that doesn’t have to be U.S. taxpayer money.”

1986—Congress slashes welfare while approving $100 million for a drug gang called “The Contras.”

1980—A bad weld drops the oil platform Alexander L. Kielland into the North Sea: of 212 aboard, 123 perish.

1964—History’s 2nd largest earthquake hits Anchorage; 115 die.

1956—Alleged Christian Billy Graham advises Ike to ignore civil rights.

1943—So that forged IDs may avoid Nazi detection, openly gay Dutch artist Willem Arondeus and others bomb the Amsterdam Public Records Office. Their plot is a success.

1942—RADM John W. Wilcox, Jr., commanding a task force bound for Scapa Flow, is washed off his flagship and lost one day out of Casco Bay.

1814—A severed-nose count shows that General Andy Jackson’s troops, with a 3-1 advantage, massacred 85 percent of their Creek opponents at Horseshoe Bend on the Tallapoosa.

1800—Federalist Senators find Aurora editor W. Duane in contempt for publishing the truth about them.

1513—Searching for the Fountain of Youth, Ponce de Leon sights Florida—now the land of geriatrics.