Tues, Apr 22

2018—Nearly naked, fully schizophrenic, Travis Reinking kills four and injures two at a Nashville Waffle House with an AR-15 police had seized but his father had returned.

2004—U.S. Army Spec. and ex-NFL star Pat Tillman is shot by his own side in Afghanistan; a cover-up ensues.

2002—Dick “Dick” Cheney, fundraising in Florida, says “The Taliban is out of business permanently.”

1987—The Supreme Court rules in McCleskey vs. Kemp that just because the death penalty is applied in a racially biased manner, that’s no reason for states to stop killing Black convicts.

1983—The first two jolts from Alabama’s electric chair set John Louis Evans on fire. It takes a third to stop his heart from beating, though.

1973—“Just remember you’re doing the right thing [lying about Watergate],” Nixon tells Haldeman. “That’s what I used to think when I killed some innocent children in Hanoi.”

1971—Capitol police arrest 110 Vietnam veterans for serenading the Supreme Court with God Bless America.

1956—Rebecca West defines journalism: “An ability to meet the challenge of filling the space.”

1915—The German 4th Army attacks French Territorial soldiers with chlorine gas as the 2nd Battle of Ypres begins; four future Nobel winners supervise the gas release. Despite 117,000 casualties, the month-long battle is inconclusive.