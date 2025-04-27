Sun, Apr 27

2017—“This is more work than my previous life,” whines Dolt #45. “I thought it would be easier.”

2016—Ex-Speaker John Boehner: “I never worked with a more miserable son-of-a-bitch in my life” than Ted Cruz—“Lucifer in the flesh.”

2011—On the worst day of the largest tornado outbreak in history, 324 people are killed from Texas to Ontario.

2009—Sen. Dick Durbin calls banks “the most powerful lobby on Capitol Hill… they frankly own the place.”

1994—In South Africa, ex-prisoner Nelson Mandela is elected President.

1978—A cooling tower being hastily built at Willow Island, W.Va. collapses; 51 workers die. The N.J.-based contractor is fined $1,700 per death.

1961—JFK tells journalists: if N.H.-born editor Horace Greeley had paid Karl Marx better, he might not have written the Communist Manifesto.

1951—An Air Force B-36—biggest bomber ever—is cut in half by an F-51 fighter during a training flight over Oklahoma; 13 die, four live. One, TSgt. Dick Thrasher, survived a B-36 “Broken Arrow” crash a year earlier.

1911—Calling the Senate “a menace to liberties… and an obstacle to social growth,” Rep. Victor Berger [Soc.–Wisc.] files a resolution to abolish it.

1865—The steamboat Sultana explodes on the Mississippi: 1,800 dead; 1,450 are just-freed Union POWs.

1813—American troops take York [now Toronto], then they burn it.