Thurs, May 8

1979—Salvadoran police maintain order in a cathedral; 23 KIA, 70 WIA.

1970—With flags at half mast for Kent State kids shot by National Guardsmen, students protesting in NYC at Wall and Broad streets are attacked by 200 “hardhats” organized by AFL-CIO leader Peter Brennan. Nixon will make him Sec. of Labor.

1970—At the University of New Mexico, 11 people protesting the Vietnam War are bayoneted by National Guardsmen.

1967—For refusing to be inducted, Muhammed Ali is indicted.

1963—In Hue, Ngo Dinh Diem’s goons kill nine Buddhists for flying their flag, then blame the ’Cong.

1958—In Lima, Richard Nixon is stoned and spat upon by Peruvians.

1954—After flying over Murmansk on a recon mission, one of Curtis LeMay’s B-47s returns to base with extra holes in it, thanks to a MiG-17.

1844—Nativists in Philadelphia get serious, burning St. Michael’s, St. Augustine’s, and the Seminary of the Sisters of Charity, and killing a few more of those troublesome Irish.

1755—In Portsmouth, murderer Eliphaz Dow becomes the first man executed in New Hampshire.

1725—John Lovewell, who had marched into Boston a month earlier wearing a wig made of Indian scalps, is killed by an Abenaki near Pequawket (now Fryeburg). A mountain in Washington, N.H. bears his name.