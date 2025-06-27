Fri, June 27

2018—Donald Trump’s banker’s father announces he’s creating a vacancy on the Supreme Court by retiring.

2015—Bree Newsom scales a pole at the South Carolina State House and removes the Confederate battle flag.

2006—Pinkos in the Senate block a Flag Protection Amendment.®

1995—Days after Rep. John Boehner [R-Ohio] handed out tobacco lobby checks on the floor of the House, tobacco price supports are extended.

1986—Losing Nicaragua vs. U.S., the U.S. tells the International Court of Justice, “You’re not the boss of me.”

1973—Reading Nixon’s “Enemies List” on-air, Dan Schorr learns he’s on it.

1954—U.S.-backed rebels napalm a British cargo ship while overthrowing Guatemala’s democratic government.

1950—President Syngman Rhee, our ally, orders South Korean MPs to eliminate leftists. Thousands are massacred; Rhee blames commies.

1934—The National Housing Act makes FHA home mortgages affordable—for white Americans only.

1863—Confederate raiders seize the Caleb Cushing, a revenue cutter, from Portland (Me.) Harbor. Union soldiers commandeer steamers, engaging the rebels 20 miles out. The rebs torch the Cushing before surrendering.

1863—“Old Douglas,” a pack camel imported a decade earlier by Jefferson Davis, is killed by a Yankee sharpshooter during the Seige of Vicksburg. Starving rebels eat his remains.