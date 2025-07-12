Sat, July 12

2022—Seabrook sirens go off in error.

2020—A poorly-fought four-day fire turns the $2 billion USS Bonhomme Richard into $3.6 million in scrap.

1982—FEMA pledges that even in a nuclear war, the mail will get through.

1973—A fire in St. Louis, Mo. destroys the service records of 16 to 18 million Army and Air Force veterans.

1917—In Bisbee, Ariz., a 2,000-man posse herds 1,300 striking miners into cattle cars and sends them eastward, with no food and little water.

1892—The Pennsylvania militia arrives at Homestead, Pa. to protect Andrew Carnegie’s right to make a buck.

1872—Orangemen avoid casualties by refraining from marching through Irish tenements in New York.

1871—Orangemen are attacked as they march through Irish tenements in New York; 60 die this time.

1870—Orangemen are attacked by an Irish mob as they march through Irish tenements in New York; eight die.

1864—Four miles north of the White House, at Ft. Stevens, Abraham Lincoln comes under enemy fire.

1864—Natchez Courier: Jones County has seceded from the Confederacy.

1817—Pencilmaker, surveyor, naturalist, writer, and good troublemakerHenry David Thoreau is born.

1626—Boston’s own Cotton Mather prays, and admonishes ship captains to be less brutal, as pirate William Fly mocks nautical injustice, and his executioner’s poor noose-tying skills.